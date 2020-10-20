Tuesday, October 20th | 2 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Envoy Asks Belgian News Site to Remove Pandemic Photo of Ultra-Orthodox Jew

European Jewish Group Slams Munich Auction House for Selling Nazi Memorabilia

Group Rallies Against Cuomo, De Blasio Over New COVID Restrictions Directed at Jews

World Zionist Congress to Convene Online for First Time Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

‘We Are Making History In a Way That Will Stand for Generations,’ Netanyahu Says as UAE Delegation Visits Israel

Palestinians Choose Guns Over Butter

No Longer United Against Israel: The New Arab World

Saeb Erekat: Why Israel Chose to Aid an Ailing Enemy

Why the UAE Wants Israeli Help to Secure Its Food Supplies

Are Winds of Change Blowing in Jordan?

October 20, 2020 9:09 am
0

Group Rallies Against Cuomo, De Blasio Over New COVID Restrictions Directed at Jews

avatar by JNS.org

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks in front of stacks of medical protective supplies, during a news conference at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York City, New York, amid the coronavirus outbreak, March 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mike Segar / File.

JNS.org – Supporters of a grassroots group seeking to end antisemitism held a rally outside of the New York Public Library last Thursday to express their dismay with recent comments and actions by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that have been perceived as targeting the Jewish community.

“Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio’s continued attacks against the Jewish community are outrageous. Never in my life did I think I would see this type of blatant Jew-hatred from our public officials,” said Brooke Goldstein, executive director of The Lawfare Project and supporter of End Jew Hatred, a grassroots antisemitism movement. “Singling out New York Jews for blame in the coronavirus spread is unconscionable and discriminatory. Statements like these are exactly why we are marching today.”

Several dozen protestors appeared to turn out for the rally on Thursday, which started at the Public Library and ended at Cuomo’s office, where they attempted to deliver a letter to the governor to enforce COVID-19 regulations more equally and apologize to the Jewish community.

Jewish leaders and groups, specifically the ultra-Orthodox community, have sharply criticized the two leaders for their enforcement of coronavirus restrictions amid a spike in cases. In recent weeks, Cuomo has ordered limits on worship within so-called “red zones” or areas with a cluster of new infections.

Related coverage

October 20, 2020 9:17 am
0

Israeli Envoy Asks Belgian News Site to Remove Pandemic Photo of Ultra-Orthodox Jew

JNS.org - Israeli Ambassador to Belgium Emmanuel Nahshon is accusing a major English-language news outlet in Belgium, The Brussels Times,...

Over the weekend, he announced that he ordered the ban of a Jewish wedding that was set to take place in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg that was reportedly expected to draw up to 10,000 people. The wedding, which had been scheduled for Monday, was for the grandchild of Satmar Grand Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitlebaum.

“You can get married; you just can’t have 1,000 people at your wedding. You get the same result at the end of the day,” said the governor.

Several New York Orthodox Jewish leaders have filed a federal lawsuit against Cuomo, claiming that his restrictions are violating their religious and civil liberties.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.