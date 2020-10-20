Tuesday, October 20th | 2 Heshvan 5781

October 20, 2020 4:08 pm
Israeli Airline Arkia Starts Selling Tickets for Direct Tel Aviv-Dubai Flights

avatar by Barney Breen-Portnoy

An Arkia Embraer 195 jet. Photo: LLHZ2805 via Wikimedia Commons.

The Israeli airline Arkia announced on Tuesday it would begin offering daily direct flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai in early January.

Arkia — Israel’s second-largest airline after El Al — will use its Embraer 195 jets, which seat 122 passengers, on the route.

Flight time between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is between 3-4 hours.

One-way prices will start at $149, Arkia said.

Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz stated that the airline was “excited and honored” to be the first airline to start selling tickets for flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai following the recent signing of a normalization agreement by Israel and the UAE.

“The decision to open a flight line to Dubai was made after growing requests from our customers, private business clients and many requests from groups and conference organizers,” he noted.

