Tuesday, October 20th | 2 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Zoom Urged to Deplatform Planned University of Hawaii Event Featuring Notorious Palestinian Terrorist

Israeli Military Uncovers New ‘Terror Tunnel’ Under Border With Hamas-Ruled Gaza

The Case Against The New York Times

Battle Over Israel’s Budget Risks Election, More Economic Gloom

Sudanese Strains Surface as US Pressure Triggers Debate on Israel

Iran Reports Record 5,039 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

UAE Firms Sign Agriculture Deals in Israel as Pact Approved

Israel: In Continued Downward Trend, 903 Virus Cases Detected in 24 Hours

Facebook Unveils Tel Aviv-Developed Instagram Lite

Trump Seeks Campaign Boost in Battleground Pennsylvania With Two Weeks to Go

October 20, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Israeli Military Uncovers New ‘Terror Tunnel’ Under Border With Hamas-Ruled Gaza

avatar by Barney Breen-Portnoy

An IDF soldier keeps guard next to an entrance to a cross-border tunnel dug from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, Jan. 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Jack Guez / Pool.

The Israeli military revealed on Tuesday it had found a new tunnel running under the border from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

“This is a violation of Israeli sovereignty, an attempt to terrorize our civilians and an abuse of international humanitarian aid,” the IDF said. “We hold Hamas accountable and stand prepared.”

The concrete-lined passageway originated in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza and reached several dozen meters inside Israeli territory, according to the IDF.

An IDF spokesperson credited a subterranean barrier being constructed along the border — the completion of which is set for early next year — for enabling the discovery of the tunnel.

The tunnel — which did not penetrate said barrier — would be “neutralized” in the coming days, the spokesperson added.

Numerous such tunnels built by Gaza-based terrorist groups were destroyed by the IDF in Operation Protective Edge six years ago.

During the seven-week conflict in the summer of 2014, Palestinian gunmen used these tunnels to infiltrate Israel and ambush IDF troops.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted on Tuesday, “Even on days when the south looks quiet, beneath the surface, terrorist organizations are not halting their efforts to harm Israel’s citizens and its sovereignty.”

“IDF forces are continuing to act decisively against terror threats,” he noted.

Later on Tuesday, a rocket fired from Gaza toward southern Israel was intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.