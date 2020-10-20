Israeli Military Uncovers New ‘Terror Tunnel’ Under Border With Hamas-Ruled Gaza

The Israeli military revealed on Tuesday it had found a new tunnel running under the border from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

“This is a violation of Israeli sovereignty, an attempt to terrorize our civilians and an abuse of international humanitarian aid,” the IDF said. “We hold Hamas accountable and stand prepared.”

BREAKING: We just exposed another terror tunnel crossing dozens of meters into Israel from Gaza. This is a violation of Israeli sovereignty, an attempt to terrorize our civilians & an abuse of international humanitarian aid. We hold Hamas accountable and stand prepared. pic.twitter.com/npQanJ9l6D — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 20, 2020

The concrete-lined passageway originated in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza and reached several dozen meters inside Israeli territory, according to the IDF.

An IDF spokesperson credited a subterranean barrier being constructed along the border — the completion of which is set for early next year — for enabling the discovery of the tunnel.

The tunnel — which did not penetrate said barrier — would be “neutralized” in the coming days, the spokesperson added.

Numerous such tunnels built by Gaza-based terrorist groups were destroyed by the IDF in Operation Protective Edge six years ago.

During the seven-week conflict in the summer of 2014, Palestinian gunmen used these tunnels to infiltrate Israel and ambush IDF troops.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted on Tuesday, “Even on days when the south looks quiet, beneath the surface, terrorist organizations are not halting their efforts to harm Israel’s citizens and its sovereignty.”

“IDF forces are continuing to act decisively against terror threats,” he noted.

גם בימים שנראה שהדרום שקט- מתחת לפני השטח ארגוני הטרור לא חודלים ממאמציהם לפגוע באזרחי ישראל ובריבונותה. כוחות צה”ל ממשיכים בפעילות הנחושה מול איומי הטרור, וגילו היום מנהרת טרור משמעותית שחדרה לשטח ישראל אך לא חצתה את המכשול שהקמנו. pic.twitter.com/3FrDJ23Fs5 — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) October 20, 2020

Later on Tuesday, a rocket fired from Gaza toward southern Israel was intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.