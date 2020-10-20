US Announces Joint Israel-UAE Fund to Encourage Regional Cooperation
by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff
The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will set up a fund to encourage private-sector investment and regional cooperation, US International Development Finance Corporation head Adam Boehler said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a ceremony to mark the arrival of the first official UAE delegation in Israel, Boehler envisaged funding to enable the modernization of Israeli-operated checkpoints for Palestinians.