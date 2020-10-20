Tuesday, October 20th | 2 Heshvan 5781

October 20, 2020 8:24 am
0

US Announces Joint Israel-UAE Fund to Encourage Regional Cooperation

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view of the Business Bay area, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Satish Kumar / File.

The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will set up a fund to encourage private-sector investment and regional cooperation, US International Development Finance Corporation head Adam Boehler said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the arrival of the first official UAE delegation in Israel, Boehler envisaged funding to enable the modernization of Israeli-operated checkpoints for Palestinians.

