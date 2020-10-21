Wednesday, October 21st | 3 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Has Begun Process of Removing Sudan From State Terrorism List: Pompeo

Arab Video Blogger Blasts Al Jazeera for Spreading ‘Fake News’ About Him and Israel

BBC Apologizes for Broadcasting Segment With Hamas Terrorist Behind Jerusalem Pizzeria Massacre

Trump Will Win US Election and God Will Protect Israel From ‘Horde,’ Predicts Veteran Televangelist Pat Robertson

IDF Chief Says Uncovered Gaza Terror Tunnel Was ‘Very Significant Asset of the Enemy’

Jews Want ‘Decisive Action’ From Police After Violent Assault on Teens in Ukraine Pilgrimage City

France Bans Pro-Hamas ‘Sheikh Yassin Collective’ Implicated in Beheading of Paris School Teacher

Iraqi Leader Battles Pressure From Friends and Foes in Security Crackdown

Iran Health Minister Urges Tougher COVID Action as New Cases Soar

IDF Strikes Pro-Iran Militia in Syria: Reports

October 21, 2020 3:14 pm
0

BBC Apologizes for Broadcasting Segment With Hamas Terrorist Behind Jerusalem Pizzeria Massacre

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An FBI ‘Most Wanted Terrorist’ poster for Palestinian terrorist Ahlam Ahmad al-Tamimi, one of the perpetrators of the August 2001 bombing of the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem. Photo: FBI.

The BBC has apologized for a recent segment in one of its programs that featured a Hamas terrorist convicted for the 2001 bombing of a Jerusalem pizzeria.

The British public broadcaster’s Arabic-language show Trending reported that Ahlam Tamimi — who helped plan and carry out the deadly attack on the Sbarro pizzeria in which 15 people were killed and dozens wounded — was appealing to Jordanian King Abdullah II to intervene after her husband’s Jordanian residency was revoked.

The report said: “The staff of the [BBC] programme Trending reached out to Ahlam to hear her request to the Jordanian king. Let’s listen.”

On Wednesday, the BBC conceded that the segment with Tamimi should not have been broadcast.

Related coverage

October 21, 2020 2:54 pm
0

Trump Will Win US Election and God Will Protect Israel From ‘Horde,’ Predicts Veteran Televangelist Pat Robertson

The coming decade will be bookended by an election victory for US President Donald Trump at the beginning and a...

“Following an editorial review we found that this segment was in breach of our editorial guidelines and we removed the clip from our digital platforms last week,” a spokesman for the corporation told the London-based Jewish News. “We accept that the segment should not have been shown and apologize for the offence caused.”

But the parent of one of the victims of the Sbarro bombing slammed the “coldheartedness” of the BBC‘s apology.

Arnold Roth — whose 15-year-old daughter Malki was among those murdered in the attack — said that he had been “stunned by the coldness of the BBC’s formalistic, paint-by-numbers reaction to the torrent of criticism they received from an enraged public.”

“I urge everyone with a sense of justice to re-read the detached, distorted, disingenuous response they issued (not to me or my wife – we haven’t heard a word from them) and ask themselves whether this empty, cruel, pointless and evasive ‘sorry not sorry’ note ought to close the chapter,” Roth told the Jewish News.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.