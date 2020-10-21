Jews Want ‘Decisive Action’ From Police After Violent Assault on Teens in Ukraine Pilgrimage City

Two Jewish teenagers were assaulted last weekend in the central Ukrainian city of Uman.

The incident took place on Saturday night near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, a popular pilgrimage site for Hasidic Jews.

According to reports, three unidentified assailants attacked the Jewish teens unprovoked, and one of the victims suffered a wound to his face from a knife.

The attackers ended up fleeing and have not been caught.

A tweet by the World Jewish Congress (WJC) on Wednesday said Jews in Ukraine were waiting for “decisive action from law enforcement.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Monday, “I condemn the assault on Hasidic teenagers in Uman which must be thoroughly investigated. Those responsible must be held accountable. Ukraine has always been & remains committed to non-discrimination and peaceful coexistence of followers of all religions & national minorities.”

