Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief: ‘Woke’ Labeling of Jews as White Intended as Pejorative

Are Jews white? No, said the editor-in-chief of The Algemeiner during a Wednesday appearance on i24 News, and the false claim that they are is a “slur” that must be refuted.

“In the language of wokeness,” Dovid Efune told “Global Eye” host Natasha Kirtchuk, “‘whiteness’ isn’t just a description of the lowest rung on the ladder of victimhood — it’s a pejorative, it’s an accusation. It refers to an oppressor, a ruling class…an occupier or a colonialist.”

Efune recalled that his own great-grandfather, who perished in the Holocaust, was considered by the Nazis to be of an inferior race.

“So it really is the height of irony and insult that when Jews express concern about antisemitism being ignored and a blindness to antisemitism, they’re then lumped into the white category,” he noted.

Watch Efune’s i24 News appearance below: