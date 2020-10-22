Thursday, October 22nd | 4 Heshvan 5781

October 22, 2020 9:40 am
0

Pompeo Seeks to Cut US Funds for Major Rights NGOs Over Alleged Antisemitism

avatar by i24 News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make joint statements during a news conference, after a meeting in Jerusalem, Israel, Aug, 24, 2020. Photo: Debbie Hill / Pool via Reuters.

i24 News – US State Secretary Mike Pompeo seeks to officially brand several major human rights non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as antisemitic and cease US support for them, Politico reported Wednesday.

According to the report, which cited a congressional aide and was corroborated by other US media outlets, Pompeo is pushing for a report by US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism Elan Carr.

The report would condemn alleged antisemitism on behalf of a number of top human rights NGOs, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and Oxfam, and call for ending US financial support for them.

The document could be published as early as this week, Politico reported, adding that the material implications of ending US funding for the groups are not immediately clear.

In comments to the newspaper, all of the groups denied their alleged antisemitism and support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Earlier, Oxfam Solidarity was mentioned on a Belgian document as one of the groups working on projects with the strategic goal of “mitigating the influence of pro-Israel voices” in the EU.

In late 2019, Israel expelled a senior Human Rights Watch official over his alleged support for the BDS, which he denied.

Also in 2019, a lengthy report by a British researcher charged that Amnesty International is institutionally biased against Israel, spreads rhetoric of hate against the Jewish state, and aligns its anti-Israel campaigns with the BDS movement.

