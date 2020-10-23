Friday, October 23rd | 5 Heshvan 5781

October 23, 2020 9:09 am
Israel-Dubai Conference Offers a First of Its Kind Collaboration

avatar by CTech Staff

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – A first of its kind collaboration: The Israel-Dubai Conference is set to take place in Dubai on December 8-10. In a joint initiative by Bank Leumi, Reshet 13 and Calcalist, Bank Leumi Chairman Samer Haj Yehia and CEO Hanan Friedman will lead a special delegation of Israeli industry and business leaders to the conference aimed at encouraging business cooperation between the two countries.

The conference will examine ways of extending ties in the fields of finance, technology, industry, agriculture, health and tourism.

The conference will receive widespread media coverage on Calcalist’s and Reshet 13’s platforms.

CTech will be there to provide reporting on the conference proceedings and offer exclusive interviews from the senior participants.

