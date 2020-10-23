Protesting Delay, Canadian Jews Demand Immediate Deportation of Nazi War Criminal Helmut Oberlander

A Canadian Jewish group on Friday called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to proceed with the deportation of Helmut Oberlander — a Nazi war criminal who served with a death squad unit responsible for the murder of more than 90,000 people in Russia and Ukraine.

“Canada cannot continue to allow a mockery to be made of its processes,” Michael Mostyn — CEO of B’nai Brith Canada — declared in a statement.

“Oberlander has had his day in court, and he lost,” Mostyn noted. “To not remove him now would be a punch in the gut to every Holocaust survivor in this country — and would render meaningless the prime minister’s promises of justice.”

The Canadian government has been attempting to deport Oberlander, who was also an infantryman in the German army, because of his Nazi past for the last 25 years.

Oberlander, who is now 95, had his Canadian citizenship stripped on four separate occasions by lower courts, but those decisions were reversed in three appeals.

Finally, in last December, Canada’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal to restore his citizenship, which Oberlander obtained in 1960.

B’nai Brith argued that “by failing to deport a Nazi whose SS death squad unit, Einsatzkommando 10a, murdered more than 90,000 innocent men, women and children, Trudeau unfortunately raises questions about what exactly has been learned, and how much history has been forgotten.”

Said the group: “No more delays. No more appeals. Canadians demand justice and further delays make a mockery of that justice.”