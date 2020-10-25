Actor Ryan Reynolds Willing to Learn Hebrew After Birthday Message From Gal Gadot

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds said he’s open to learning Hebrew after his “Red Notice” co-star, Israeli actress Gal Gadot, posted a birthday message to him on Instagram over the weekend.

Gadot shared “an elaborate big shout out” to Reynolds in honor of his 44th birthday on Friday along with a photo of cast members filming “Red Notice,” including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In the photo’s caption, Gadot joked about singing “birthday songs in Hebrew as we drank gin and tequila” on the set of the film.

“Well not really,” she added. “Unfortunately I’m not shooting today but I figure I give an elaborate big shout out for Ryan’s bday! Happy birthday friend!”

Reynolds responded to her post, writing, “I’m willing to learn Hebrew. And tequila.”