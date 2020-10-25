Israeli Proptech Company Wins Insurance Category at Real Estate Tech Awards

CTech – Israeli Proptech startup The Jones Agency has been named the winner of the Real Estate Tech Awards 2020 Insurance Category, presented by CRETech. CRETech is the largest event, data, and content platform in the commercial real estate industry.

“We’re honored to be selected for a RETA this year,” said Omri Stern, Co-Founder CEO of Jones in a statement. “The tenacity and ingenuity of our team continue to deliver a best-in-class solution for real estate owners and managers. With commercial property risks on a steep incline due to Covid-19, smart compliance solutions are absolutely essential.”

This is the 7th annual Real Estate Tech Awards and marks the first time an Israeli company has won in a category. It was also the first time the awards have included Insurance as its own category, signaling the impact that Proptech is expanding to more verticals as it develops. Additional categories included Architecture and Design, Construction, Hospitality, and Industrial, among others. The awards, which were presented by JLL Technologies, highlight the most innovative and cutting-edge companies who “play an integral role in advancing tech in the real estate industry.”

Founded in 2017 by Stern and Michael Rudman, Jones is an Israeli software company that helps real estate owners, operators, and builders by automating insurance operations. It takes any asset in real estate and integrates them into one API for risk and compliance management. Today, it works with established real estate firms such as JLL, Rudin Management, Sage Realty, and Seagis Property Group and its solution has been implemented in New York buildings including the Google building, Empire stores, and the Goldman Sachs building. According to Crunchbase, it has raised a total of $8 million over pre-seed and seed rounds led by Hetz Ventures and 500 Startups.