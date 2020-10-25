Netanyahu Hails Sudan Agreement, Says ‘There Will Be More States’

i24 News – “There will be more states” joining in on the push to normalize ties with the Jewish state, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday evening, hailing the agreement to normalize ties with Sudan.

Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to Uganda’s president, Sudanese leaders and diplomats, as well as US President Donald Trump, who was the key player in brokering the deal.

The remarks were made one day after President Trump announced that Israel and Sudan have agreed to work toward normalizing their ties.

The decision, announced moments after Trump officially informed the Congress of his intention to remove Sudan from the State Department list of state sponsors of terrorism, was welcomed by Egypt and the UAE.

In his address on Saturday, the Israeli PM also touched upon the situation with COVID-19, saying the country managed to dramatically slash the morbidity rate after making “tough decisions.”

In a jab at Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, Netanyahu also reiterated that there were no under-the-radar talks on the UAE acquiring advanced F-35 jets during normalization talks with Abu Dhabi, and the matter only came up when the agreement was signed.

Hailing the move on Friday, Netanyahu said the agreement was a “tremendous turnaround,” pointing at the Khartoum resolution of 1967, where the Arab League said its “three nos” to normalization with Israel and recognizing the Jewish state.

“Today, however, Khartoum says — yes to peace with Israel, yes to the recognition of Israel and to normalization with Israel,” Netanyahu said.