Sunday, October 25th | 7 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Cabinet Approves Bahrain Accord, Parliament Vote Pending

Israeli Minister Says Qatar Could Get F-35s ‘Sooner or Later’

Suicide Bombing at Kabul Education Centre Kills 24, Students Among the Victims

Trump Goes on Offensive Against Biden With Trip to New Hampshire

Majority Will Accept Result of US Election, Even If They Dislike the Winner: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Report: Under Sudan Peace Deal, Illegal Migrants in Israel May Be Sent Home

Sudanese Oppositionists Reject Normalization With Israel

Israeli Arabs Protest Against French President Over Muhammad Cartoons

US, Bahrain Sign MOU to Combat Antisemitism and Pledge to Fight Religious Intolerance

Israeli Proptech Company Wins Insurance Category at Real Estate Tech Awards

October 25, 2020 11:18 am
0

Report: Under Sudan Peace Deal, Illegal Migrants in Israel May Be Sent Home

avatar by JNS.org

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a Reuters interview, in Khartoum, Sudan, Aug. 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah.

JNS.org – The Israel-Sudan peace agreement announced by US President Donald Trump on Friday reportedly includes a provision allowing Israel to send back illegal Sudanese immigrants, Ynet reported on Sunday.

Sudanese nationals in Israel are paying close attention to developments. There are around 6,000 Sudanese in Israel, the majority of whom live in southern Tel Aviv.

A Sudanese asylum seeker named Faisal told Ynet, “We are not afraid of being returned. We hope the agreement with Israel points to the current situation in Sudan. If there is peace and a stable government, we all would want to return. No one wants to live in a different country, far from his family.”

Local residents in southern Tel Aviv have complained for years about the impact of the Sudanese migrants in their neighborhood.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.