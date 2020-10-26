Lebanese President’s Daughter Says She’s Not Opposed to Peace With Israel

i24 News – Claudine Aoun, daughter of Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun and head of the National Commission for Lebanese Women, said she was open to a peace treaty with Israel once the disputes between the two countries have been resolved.

In her televised remarks on Sunday, Claudine Aoun stressed that the country had to tackle a host of problems to solve its economic crisis.

Among the issues she listed were the border demarcation with Israel and the problem of Palestinian refugees.

“Once these problems are solved, I would not object to the prospect of a peace agreement between the Lebanese state and Israel,” Claudine Aoun said

“I defend the interests of my country, Lebanon. So, should we remain in a state of war? I do not have an ideological dispute with anyone, but my dispute is political,” she asserted.

Lebanon is now working to form a new government after the former prime minister and his entire cabinet resigned in the wake of the deadly blast that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on August 4.

As the president nominated the ex-premier Saad al-Hariri to form the new cabinet, Israel and Lebanon started talks on maritime border demarcation with US and UN mediation.