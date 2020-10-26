New Miniseries About Murdered Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin Directed by Former Neighbor

Yitzhak Rabin will be the subject of a new miniseries directed by a filmmaker who grew up two houses down from the former Israeli prime minister, who was assassinated by a radical right-wing Jewish extremist 25 years ago next month.

“The Leader” will be a six-part show adapted from the autobiography “The Rabin Memoirs,” which was co-authored by Rabin with journalist Dov Goldstein, Deadline reported.

Los Angeles-based Israeli filmmaker Ariel Vromen will write and direct, and has been working with Rabin’s family and the Rabin Center to uncover previously-unseen archival footage and hundreds of hours of interviews that will form the show’s storyline.

Vromen once resided on the same street as the late Israeli leader.

“I grew up with Rabin, he was living two houses from me,” he said, as reported by Deadline. “It is an amazing story about a guy that was born in Israel who through his lifetime sacrificed everything he had and went on an amazing journey.”

Rabin’s grandson Jonathan Benartzi approached Vromen, on behalf of his family, about doing a project on his grandfather.

Benartzi said, “For the first time in 25 years, our family has allowed access to private materials and family collections so that we’ll finally be able to dispel the myths and present an authentic, in-depth picture of this very exceptional man.”

Vromen stated, “I’m very honored and grateful to have the opportunity to tell the untold story of a man I’ve admired all my life. I want to thank the Rabin family for trusting in me to shed new light on the life and times of a truly legendary leader.”

“The Leader” will follow Rabin’s journey from underground fighter before Israel’s establishment in 1948 to IDF chief of staff, defense minister and the first “sabra” (“native-born”) prime minister.

Each episode will focus on a different significant moment in Rabin’s life, according to Deadline.

Vromen described the series as a “mini Israeli ‘The Crown,'” a reference to the Netflix original drama that chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Casting has not taken place yet and now, with a completed outline, the project is on the market.

“Israeli TV has been putting up a good fight for the last couple of years,” he noted. “Israeli content has reached a rich level where the original content is sold to big streamers, and the numbers are finally big. It would be good to do it in Israel but we are looking at the streamers as the best home for a miniseries.”