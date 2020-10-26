Monday, October 26th | 8 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Zionism Only at Beginning of Its History,’ French Intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy Says

Grandson of Holocaust Survivors Becomes Latest Jewish Pitcher to Appear in World Series

French Jews Rally Around Macron as Turkish ‘Tyrant’ Erdogan Compares Treatment of European Muslims With Nazi Holocaust

New Survey Shows More Than 8 in 10 American Jews Think Antisemitism Is on Rise in US

On Second Anniversary of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre, Top US Jewish Group Urges Unity in Fight Against ‘Pernicious Cancer of Antisemitism’

US Issues Fresh Iran-Related Sanctions Targeting State Oil Sector

New Miniseries About Murdered Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin Directed by Former Neighbor

Israeli UN Envoy Slams Security Council for Failure to Recognize New Mideast Reality

Lebanese President’s Daughter Says She’s Not Opposed to Peace With Israel

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University Create Machine Learning Platform to Improve Clinical Medical Trials

October 26, 2020 3:14 pm
0

New Survey Shows More Than 8 in 10 American Jews Think Antisemitism Is on Rise in US

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The scene outside the JCC in Nashville, Tennessee, following a bomb threat. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

A new survey shows that more than 8 in 10 American Jews believe antisemitism has risen in the US over the past five years.

The State of Antisemitism in America 2020 survey — conducted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) — also found that 85% of American Jews viewed the statement, “Israel has no right to exist,” as antisemitic, with 84% feeling the same about the statement, “The US government only supports Israel because of Jewish money.”

Another 76% considered the idea, “American Jews are more loyal to Israel than to America,” as antisemitic.

Furthermore, a combined 80% said the BDS movement was “mostly antisemitic” or had “some antisemitic supporters,” with only 15% saying it was “not antisemitic.”

Related coverage

October 26, 2020 4:24 pm
0

‘Zionism Only at Beginning of Its History,’ French Intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy Says

Leading French intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy has called for a renewal of the Zionist vision, arguing that the notion that the Jewish...

Asked how much of a problem antisemitism was in the US today, 88% said it was a “very serious problem” or “somewhat of a problem.”

However, 97% said they had not suffered a physical antisemitic attack, 75% said they had not been the target of an antisemitic remark and 77% had not been targeted over their religion on social media.

Of those who were targets of such abuse, however, 76% said they had not reported the incidents.

Occurrences of antisemitism on social media were overwhelmingly clustered on Facebook, at 62%; with Twitter at 33%.

There were also mixed responses to the question of where antisemitism was coming from. Some 89% of respondents said right-wing antisemitism was a threat and 61% said the same of left-wing antisemitism. And 85% said Muslim extremism represented an antisemitic threat.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.