Tuesday, October 27th | 9 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli, UAE Soccer Leagues Ink Cooperation Agreement

Qatar to Send More Economic Aid to Gaza Strip in Coming Days

Tulsa Seeking to Bring a Bit of the Startup Nation to the American Heartland

$60 Million Japanese-Israeli Venture Capital Fund Aims to Invest in Early Stage Israeli Tech Companies

France Warns Citizens to Be Cautious as Anger Seethes in Muslim World Over Cartoons

Iran Reports Record 6,968 New Coronavirus Cases and 346 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

Hamas Releases Palestinian Peace Activists Arrested After Zoom Call With Israelis

US State Department Conference Tackles Mounting Hate and Antisemitism Online

Biden to Push Into Georgia as Trump Embarks on Three-State Campaign Spree

Nachman Ash Appointed Israel’s New National Coronavirus Project Coordinator

October 27, 2020 11:54 am
0

Israeli, UAE Soccer Leagues Ink Cooperation Agreement

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An Israeli soccer fan is seen at Poland’s National Stadium, in Warsaw. Photo: Reuters / Kacper Pempel.

The soccer leagues of Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to bolster cooperation, the state-run Emirati news agency WAM reported.

Erez Kalfon — chairman of the Israel Professional Football Leagues — stated, “Football is the most popular sport not only in the world, but also in both Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The passion for football transcends religions, nations and races, and we have the ability to use it as a tool to build relationships and break down walls between people, of all genders, and of all races.

“The teams of the two organizations have been working for some time on plans for future collaborations in the fields of football promotion, sports technologies and social and commercial collaborations alike and it seems that there’s more that unites us than divides us,” he added.

Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi — chairman of the UAE Pro League — commented, “Football has always been the most important and fast path to bring people together. These are the cooperation pillars we aim at through this agreement, through which we hope to achieve gains for both parties.”

He continued, “Over the decades, the UAE has proven to be a homeland of tolerance and a melting pot of the world’s peoples. This memorandum of understanding will contribute towards the promotion of peace and strengthen cooperation and friendship in a way that serves the interest of football in both countries.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.