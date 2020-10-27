Israel’s Coronavirus Cabinet: Next Phase of Lockdown Exit to Begin Nov. 1

JNS.org – Israel’s Coronavirus Cabinet unanimously decided on Sunday that the next stage of the government’s exit from nationwide lockdown will begin on Nov. 1, according to a statement on Monday by the Prime Minister’s Office.

During this 14-day stage, the start of which will be contingent on the COVID-19 morbidity rate, children in grades three and four will return to classrooms in capsules, while grades one and two will be divided in half with children attending classrooms on alternate days of the week.

Education Minister Yoav Galant will formulate a full plan for the education system after the Finance and Health ministries, with the assistance of the National Security Council, clarify the issues of afternoon daycare and transportation, as well as the areas of commerce to be opened in the next stage, which they are scheduled to do by Tuesday.

Discussions on the rest of the exit plan and the content of each of its phases are ongoing, according to the statement.

