Qatar to Send More Economic Aid to Gaza Strip in Coming Days

i24 News – The Qatari government will reportedly send a desperately needed cash infusion to the struggling Gaza Strip to provide economic relief to needy families in the coming days, Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Tuesday.

The sum, which was not disclosed but will reportedly come in two installments, is being donated with Jerusalem’s consent after discussions between Israeli and Qatari officials.

Last week, Hebrew-language outlet Ynet revealed Qatar’s decision to extend its regular cash donations to the Gaza Strip throughout 2021, in an effort to alleviate economic pressure accumulating in the coastal enclave exasperated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Qatar has regularly distributed millions of dollars to underprivileged families in Gaza over the past several years, half of whom live below the poverty line, with the approval of the Jewish state.

In addition to assisting the inhabitants of the Palestinian territory, the initiative also aims to ease tensions between Hamas and Israel, according to Al-Akhbar.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 5,594 Gazans have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak of the epidemic in March.