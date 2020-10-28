The Many Challenges Facing Israel’s Incoming Coronavirus Chief Nachman Ash

JNS.org – The main challenge facing Israel’s newly appointed National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Nachman Ash is not the pandemic itself, but politics, a Health Ministry official said Tuesday.

Professor Ash will have to finish the process of leading Israel out of its current shutdown, and according to some pessimistic projections, might have to announce new restrictions when the morbidity rate jumps this winter.

This coming week, the IDF Home Front Command’s Alon COVID-19 management center is expected to be fully online, and Ash will need to follow its activities to ensure that plans to cut off outbreaks quickly and effectively are carried out, and that the number of tests processed daily is close to 100,000.

The new corona chief will also have to work with the Arab and Haredi desks that his predecessor, professor Ronni Gamzu, set up. He will have to spearhead localized restrictions in communities that are coded “red” under Gamzu’s “stoplight” plan and see that the plan itself is fully implemented.

