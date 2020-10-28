Wednesday, October 28th | 10 Heshvan 5781

October 28, 2020 9:15 am
0

The Many Challenges Facing Israel’s Incoming Coronavirus Chief Nachman Ash

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Analysis

The Japanese Ambassador to Israel Mr. Haruhisa Takeuchi chats with then-Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gantz as Surgeon General Brig. Gen. Dr. Nachman Ash (center) observes. Photo: IDF/Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The main challenge facing Israel’s newly appointed National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Nachman Ash is not the pandemic itself, but politics, a Health Ministry official said Tuesday.

Professor Ash will have to finish the process of leading Israel out of its current shutdown, and according to some pessimistic projections, might have to announce new restrictions when the morbidity rate jumps this winter.

This coming week, the IDF Home Front Command’s Alon COVID-19 management center is expected to be fully online, and Ash will need to follow its activities to ensure that plans to cut off outbreaks quickly and effectively are carried out, and that the number of tests processed daily is close to 100,000.

The new corona chief will also have to work with the Arab and Haredi desks that his predecessor, professor Ronni Gamzu, set up. He will have to spearhead localized restrictions in communities that are coded “red” under Gamzu’s “stoplight” plan and see that the plan itself is fully implemented.

