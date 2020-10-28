Top UK Jewish Group Condemns Leeds University Event Featuring Infamous Palestinian Terrorist

A top UK Jewish organization has condemned a recent event at Leeds University featuring infamous Palestinian terrorist Leila Khaled.

Khaled, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), took part in the hijacking of a Tel Aviv-bound commercial flight in 1969.

The Telegraph reported that the 76-year-old Khaled addressed Leeds University students last Friday via Zoom during an event sponsored by the school’s Palestine Solidarity Group.

In her remarks, Khaled endorsed terrorism, saying, “We have used all means of struggle and we are still determined to continue using all means of struggle including armed struggle.”

Adam Saeed, the event’s chair, commented, “I think we all can be inspired by this.”

While he claimed those at the meeting did not endorse terrorism, he then contradicted himself, saying, under international law “people are entitled to resist occupation by any means they see fit.”

The vice president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Amanda Bowman, said in a statement on Wednesday, “That a student event took place at Leeds with Leila Khaled is simply unacceptable.”

“Jewish students and academics should have access to academic spaces free of hate, without platforms being shared with someone who advocates for ‘armed struggle,’” she noted. “The event raises questions about regulation of online gatherings.”

Events featuring Khaled have been controversial for some time. Two such planned events in recent weeks, one at San Francisco State University (SFSU) and another at the University of Hawaii, were cancelled by Zoom, which said events featuring terrorists violated its terms of service.

The SFSU event was moved to YouTube, which shut it down 20 minutes after the live feed started.

Another event scheduled for last week at New York University was also denied service by Zoom, after which a Zoom spokesperson told The Algemeiner, “Similar to the event held by San Francisco State University, we determined that this event was in violation of one or more of these policies and let the host know that they were not permitted to use Zoom for this particular event.”