Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief: US Jewish Vote Seems ‘Entrenched as Ever,’ Yet There Still Could Be ‘Surprise’

Ahead of next week’s presidential election, the US Jewish vote — typically heavily favoring Democratic candidates — appears to be “as entrenched as ever,” the editor-in-chief of The Algemeiner said during a Wednesday appearance on i24 News, yet there still could be a “surprise.”

How Jews vote, Dovid Efune told “Global Eye” host Natasha Kirtchuk, “boils down to a matter of priorities.”

“I think there really is consensus in the American Jewish community that the president has done some incredible things for Israel and I think it’s not a stretch to say that he has been the most pro-Israel president in the history of the United States — certainly in recent history,” he noted. “Even on the Democratic side, there is a great deal of agreement on that point.”

“Having said that,” Efune added, “his opponents will tend to prioritize a host of other issues — social issues, for example. There’s also a great sense of frustration over the president’s character.”

