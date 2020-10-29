Thursday, October 29th | 11 Heshvan 5781

October 29, 2020 2:38 pm
Jewish Groups Express Horror Over ‘Barbaric’ Knife Attack at French Church

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A French soldier stands in front of Notre Dame church, where a knife attack took place, in Nice, France, Oct. 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Eric Gaillard / Pool.

Jewish groups reacted with horror on Thursday to the knife attack at a Catholic church in the southern French city of Nice in which three people were murdered by an Islamist assailant shouting “Allahu akbar.”

The French Jewish umbrella group CRIF expressed solidarity with the people of Nice and French Catholics.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims,” it tweeted.

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt — president of the Conference of European Rabbis — called the attack “barbaric,” adding, “Europe’s Jews pray for the victims and their families, and for the recovery of those injured. Once again, murder has been committed in the name of religion and this appears to be the second similar incident in a matter of days. It is imperative that religious and communal figures make it clear that murder is abhorred by religion and such attacks stand in total contradiction to Islam’s explicit recognition of tolerance and compassion.”

The World Jewish Congress tweeted, “Today’s terror attack in #Nice, targeting a place of worship, goes against all the values of liberté, égalité et fraternité that the French Republic represents. We must stand united in opposition to violent radical extremism.”

American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris tweeted, “Another deadly attack in France. This time at a Catholic church in Nice. 3 people killed. Authorities label it terrorism. I stand w/ France in grief, outrage & solidarity. I stand w/ Catholics everywhere in grief, outrage & solidarity.”

The Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America stated, “This act of senseless violence and brutal terror has no place anywhere in the world, but particularly not in a house of worship. Indeed, the perpetrator has violated all houses of worship with this vile attack. We support the efforts of law enforcement officials to bring swift and certain justice to the criminals and appreciate the steps [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron has announced to bring increased security to all houses of worship.”

