Thursday, October 29th | 11 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

White House Moves Forward With Sale of 50 F-35 Jets to UAE: Sources

Jewish Groups Express Horror Over ‘Barbaric’ Knife Attack at French Church

George and Amal Clooney Receive Humanitarian Award From Simon Wiesenthal Center in Virtual Gala

Jewish Groups Hail UK Labour Party’s Suspension of Former Leader Jeremy Corbyn

US to Allow Jerusalem-Born Americans to List Israel as Birthplace, Pompeo Says

US Elections and the Dangerous Politicization of Antisemitism

Israel, Lebanon Agree to Resume Border Talks Next Month

Analysis: Biden Would Face Uncertain Path to Detente With Wary Iran

Microsoft Detects Cyberattacks From Iran-Linked Actor Engaged in Intelligence Collection

Ayatollah Khamenei Tests Twitter’s Policy on Holocaust Denial

October 29, 2020 11:08 am
0

Microsoft Detects Cyberattacks From Iran-Linked Actor Engaged in Intelligence Collection

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / Illustration.

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday that it detected and attempted to stop a series of cyberattacks from Phosphorus, which the company described as an “Iranian actor,” with the attacks aimed to target over 100 high-profile individuals.

“Phosphorus, an Iranian actor, has targeted with this scheme potential attendees of the upcoming Munich Security Conference and the Think 20 (T20) Summit in Saudi Arabia,” Microsoft said in a blog, adding it believed Phosphorus is engaging in these attacks for intelligence collection purposes.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.