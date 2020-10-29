‘Outrageous’ Twitter Boss Dorsey Condemned by US Jewish Leaders for Holocaust Denial Comments Before Senate Committee

Thursday, October 29th | 12 Heshvan 5781

October 29, 2020 4:38 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Twitter app loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph, taken in Los Angeles, California, July 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mike Blake / File.

US Jewish leaders issued a stinging condemnation of Twitter boss Jack Dorsey on Thursday, following his statement the previous day to a US Senate committee that denial of the Holocaust did not violate the social media giant’s policy on misinformation — effectively providing the leader of the Iranian regime and others with an ongoing platform to question the truth of the Nazi genocide.

“We denounce the continued inflammatory and hateful statements by the Ayatollah Khamenei on Twitter, which call for Israel’s annihilation and deny the reality of the Holocaust,” declared a statement from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations — the umbrella group for US Jewish groups.

“It is outrageous that Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey dismissed this rhetoric as merely ‘sabre rattling’ — as he did yesterday in Congressional testimony — particularly amidst rising antisemitism around the world,” continued the statement, which was issued by the triumvirate in charge of the conference — Arthur Stark, its chairman, William Daroff, its CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, its vice chair.

“Social media platforms can and should be a force for good, and there can be a balance between freedom of speech and rejection of hate,” the statement pointed out. “We call on Twitter to enforce its ban and prevent the dissemination of Jew-hatred.”

