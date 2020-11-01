Sunday, November 1st | 15 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Activist Demanding Reinstatement of Former UK Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn Unleashes Rant on the ‘Jewish Question’

‘Deep Fear’ as Second Arson in Three Months Strikes Delaware Chabad Center

Israeli Air Force Pays Tribute to Sean Connery With 1967 Photograph Alongside Legendary IAF Commander

Israeli AI Light Company Launches J.Protect to Help ‘Inactivate’ Covid-19

Netanyahu Says Can ‘See Light at the End of the Tunnel’ as Vaccine Trials Commence

Trump Launches Final, Two-Day Frenzy of Campaigning in Bid for Surprise Win

Six in Custody Over Nice Church Attack in France

Iran’s Daily COVID Death Toll Hits Record High as Cases Surge

Israel Starts Human Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine as Schools Slowly Reopen

Islamists Rage at Macron’s Integration Strategy

November 1, 2020 7:31 pm
0

‘Deep Fear’ as Second Arson in Three Months Strikes Delaware Chabad Center

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Firefighters tackling the blaze started by an arsonist at the University of Delaware’s Chabad Center for Jewish Life. Photo: Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company.

The second arson attack on a Delaware Chabad Center in three months occurred over the weekend, with the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Wilmington being set on fire.

Local news outlet WDEL reported that the fire occurred around 12:30 am on Friday and was extinguished relatively quickly. The damage was estimated at around $200.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze.

The Philadelphia branch of the Anti-Defamation League issued a statement on Twitter, saying it was “deeply dismayed” by the incident.

“While we are grateful the damage was limited, we know that such heinous acts cause deep fear + pain,” the statement said.

“This is the second arson targeting a Chabad in DE in just the last few months,” it noted. “Enough is enough.”

In August, the Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the University of Delaware in Newark was set ablaze. No one was injured, but the building was all but completely destroyed and the damage was estimated at $75,000.

The Delaware Fire Marshal’s Office ruled that the fire was an arson attack.

At the time, Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton called the fire a “sickening act of hostility that threatens the safety and security of our inclusive, welcoming neighborhoods.”

No one has been arrested in the case thus far.

Anyone with information about the arson attacks can call the state Fire Marshal’s Office’s New Castle Division at 302-323-5375 or contact the department via email at [email protected]. They can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.