‘Deep Fear’ as Second Arson in Three Months Strikes Delaware Chabad Center

The second arson attack on a Delaware Chabad Center in three months occurred over the weekend, with the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Wilmington being set on fire.

Local news outlet WDEL reported that the fire occurred around 12:30 am on Friday and was extinguished relatively quickly. The damage was estimated at around $200.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze.

The Philadelphia branch of the Anti-Defamation League issued a statement on Twitter, saying it was “deeply dismayed” by the incident.

“While we are grateful the damage was limited, we know that such heinous acts cause deep fear + pain,” the statement said.

“This is the second arson targeting a Chabad in DE in just the last few months,” it noted. “Enough is enough.”

In August, the Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the University of Delaware in Newark was set ablaze. No one was injured, but the building was all but completely destroyed and the damage was estimated at $75,000.

The Delaware Fire Marshal’s Office ruled that the fire was an arson attack.

At the time, Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton called the fire a “sickening act of hostility that threatens the safety and security of our inclusive, welcoming neighborhoods.”

No one has been arrested in the case thus far.

Anyone with information about the arson attacks can call the state Fire Marshal’s Office’s New Castle Division at 302-323-5375 or contact the department via email at [email protected]. They can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.