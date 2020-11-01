Israeli Air Force Pays Tribute to Sean Connery With 1967 Photograph Alongside Legendary IAF Commander

Sunday, November 1st | 15 Heshvan 5781

November 1, 2020 7:20 pm
0

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Sir Sean Connery and Israeli Air Force commander Motti Hod in 1967. Photo: IAF/Twitter.

The Israeli Air Force paid tribute on Saturday to the late Sir Sean Connery, the legendary actor who died Oct. 31 at the age of 90.

Connery, who shot to international stardom in the 1960s as the iconic super spy James Bond and later won an Oscar for his role in The Untouchables, visited Israel in 1967 and was photographed with then-IAF chief Motti Hod.

In Connery’s honor, the IAF posted the photograph of Connery and Hod on Twitter, noting that the two men were standing next to a captured Iraqi fighter marked with James Bond’s famous code number 007.

Hod, who served as air force chief during the 1967 Six Day War, presided over what may be the IAF’s greatest achievement — the preemptive strike on the Egyptian air force that opened the war, effectively destroying Egypt’s offensive air power and giving the IDF freedom of operation on the ground.

Many historians view the strike as key to Israel’s swift victory over the Arab armies massed on its borders.

