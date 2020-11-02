Clashes Erupt as IDF Razes Home of Terrorist Who Killed Rabbi Shai Ohayon

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday razed the home of the Palestinian terrorist who murdered Rabbi Shai Ohayon in Petach Tikva in August.

Ohayon, a 39-year-old father-of-four, was found unconscious near the Segula Junction with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

A manhunt for his killer was launched immediately, resulting in the arrest of 46-year-old Khalil Doikat of Rujeib, a Palestinian town just under 2 miles southeast of Nablus in northern Judea and Samaria. Doikat held an Israeli work permit, allowing him to travel freely in the country.

He was found in the possession of a bloodstained knife, believed to be the murder weapon. Doikat was charged with Ohayon’s murder in September.

Sunday’s demolition was carried out after the High Court of Justice denied an appeal by Doikat’s family to stop it.

Some 150 Rujeib residents clashed with security forces, burning tires and hurling firebombs and stones at the troops, who responded with crowd control measures.

The defense alleged that Doikat suffers from mental disorders and had been treated by Palestinian health officials in Nablus. He had no history of violence or terrorist activities prior to the attack, nor is he affiliated with any terrorist group.