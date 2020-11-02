Monday, November 2nd | 15 Heshvan 5781

November 2, 2020 9:49 am
Israeli Settlers Pray for Trump Victory at Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron

avatar by i24 News

Israeli settlers adjust flags as they gather to show their support for US President Donald Trump in the upcoming US election, at the Cave of the Patriarchs, in the West Bank city of Hebron, Nov. 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

i24 News – Israeli settlers in Hebron held a special prayer service in the Cave of the Patriarchs on Monday, praying for US President Donald Trump to emerge victorious from the November 3 presidential election.

The service was slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time, or 3:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Marc Zell, head of Republicans Overseas Israel and a settler, was set to take part in the event at the shrine, where the biblical patriarchs Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob are believed to be buried.

“Hebron is the first capital of the Jewish people and the burial place of our founding fathers and mothers,” Zell told Breitbart, adding that the site was perfect for expressing gratitude for “all the wonderful things” Trump did for Jews and Israel during his tenure.

Yochai Damri, head of Har Hebron Local Council and the organizer of the event, was cited as saying that Israelis were grateful to Trump for his support of the Jewish state.

His predecessor having left US-Israel ties at a low point, Trump came out as a major supporter of Israel, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing the Golan Heights as a part of the Jewish state.

His Middle East peace plan, dubbed Peace to Prosperity, appeared to have created a rift in the settler community, as some of its leaders criticized it.

