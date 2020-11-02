Monday, November 2nd | 15 Heshvan 5781

November 2, 2020 10:00 am
Israelis Light 25,000 Candles to Commemorate 25th Year Since Rabin Assassination

An Israeli woman sits among candles in the shape of a heart, during a memorial event commemorating the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Corinna Kern.

JNS.org – Twenty-five-thousand memorial candles were lit in Rabin Square in central Tel Aviv on Thursday to commemorate the 25th Memorial Day of the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Rabin, 73, was murdered by Bar-Ilan University law student and right-wing activist Yigal Amir on Nov. 4, 1995, during a rally in Tel Aviv.

The rally was held to celebrate the Oslo Accords and peace process between the Israeli government and PLO chief Yasser Arafat, which was brokered by US President Bill Clinton.

Rabin was the fifth prime minister of Israel, serving two terms in office — from 1974–77, and again from 1992 until he was killed.

