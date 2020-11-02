Netanyahu: ‘I Can Only Hope Current US Policy Will Continue in Coming Years’

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday expressed his hope that America’s current Middle East policy would continue to hold sway in the years to come.

Speaking at a press conference in Ramat Gan, Netanyahu told JNS that strong bipartisan support for Israel was among the foundations of the US-Israel alliance, which “has never been stronger.”

Under US President Donald Trump, said Netanyahu, the United States has “isolated Iran, confronted its aggression, recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, recognized our sovereignty over the Golan Heights, [and] extended scientific and technological cooperations into Judea and Samaria.”

The Israeli prime minister also cited the recent peace breakthroughs with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

“After not having had a new peace agreement with an Arab state for 26 years, we’ve had three peace agreements in six weeks,” he said.

“So I can only hope that this policy … that isolates Iran and brings the fruits of peace—a peace grounded in reality—to the people of Israel, to the Arab peoples of the region, I can only hope that this policy will continue in the coming years.”