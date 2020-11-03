Tuesday, November 3rd | 16 Heshvan 5781

November 3, 2020 10:42 am
Israel to Send Delegation to Czech Republic to Assist in Battling Pandemic

avatar by i24 News

Medical workers at the coronavirus unit in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak, Israel, prepare a return to other types of procedures as cases of new infection are decreasing, April 27, 2020. Photo: Nati Shohat / Flash90.

i24 News – Israel’s Health Minister Yuli Edelstein decided to send a delegation to Czech Republic in order to assist with a COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Brno, Hebrew media reported Tuesday.

The decision was made after a request was handed by Czech Republic and the World Health Organization (WHO), and following consultations with Israel’s Director-General of the Health Ministry Prof. Hezi Levi, outlet Israel National News reported.

The delegation will be headed by Colonel (Res.) Dr. Ram Sagi, deputy director of Beilinson Hospital, consisting of eight people in total.

Prague has been facing one of the largest surges of coronavirus cases in the world in recent weeks, having gone through a relatively small “first wave” back in March and April.

As of Tuesday, the European country’s death toll rose to 3,654 after it had stood at roughly 300 deaths all spring — serving a model for its neighbors in dealing with the pandemic.

According to the Daily Beast, at the beginning of October virus cases began to surge, recording more than 10,000 daily infections and 100 deaths per day.

In response, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced a nightly curfew that went into effect last week, and is weighing a second nationwide lockdown.

