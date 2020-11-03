Tuesday, November 3rd | 16 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Vienna Synagogue Caught in Shooting Spree No Stranger To Terrorist Attacks

Toronto Officials Pursuing Charges Against Local Business Accused of Antisemitism

Auschwitz Survivor Who Helped Convict SS War Criminal in German Court Dies at Age 95

With Short Lines and Face Masks, US Election Day Gets Off to an Orderly Start

Jewish Organizations Demand Resignation of Long Island Sanitation Commissioner Over Antisemitic Facebook Posts

Jewish Groups Offer Condolences, Condemnations in Wake of Vienna Terror Attack

Malawi Says It Will Be First African Nation to Open Embassy in Jerusalem

European Police in Coordinated Raids Against Online Hate Speech

Khamenei Says Iran’s US Policy Not Affected by Who Wins Election

Political Graffiti Turns Up on Headstones in Michigan Jewish Cemetery

November 3, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Malawi Says It Will Be First African Nation to Open Embassy in Jerusalem

avatar by Algemeiner Staff and Agencies

The parliament building in Lilongwe, Malawi. Photo: Timon Zingg via Wikimedia Commons.

Malawi announced on Tuesday it would become the first African nation to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

While visiting Israel, Malawi Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka described the decision as a “bold and significant step.”

Standing next to Mkaka in Jerusalem, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi stated, “I look forward to your embassy opening soon, and I’m sure that more African leaders will follow this decision.”

The embassy is expected to open by next summer, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry,

Brian Banda, an aide to Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, confirmed the decision, saying, “Yes its going ahead, full embassy in Jerusalem.”

Israel regards all of Jerusalem as its capital, although that is not recognized by many countries. Palestinians seek the city’s east, which Israel took control of from Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War, as a capital of a future state.

Given the city’s disputed status and sensitivity in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, most countries that have embassies in Israel have opened them in Tel Aviv.

US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in late 2017 and moved the US embassy there the following year.

Guatemala moved its embassy to Jerusalem soon afterward, and Honduras has said it aims to do the same by the end of 2020. Brazil and the Dominican Republican are also considering the move.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.