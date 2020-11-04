Wednesday, November 4th | 17 Heshvan 5781

November 4, 2020 10:29 am
Austrian Leader: ‘We Must Fight Not Only Terrorism But the Ideology Behind It’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Kim Hong-Ji / Pool / File.

JNS.org – Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has seen long and difficult days since forming his second government at the beginning of January this year.

Shortly after forming a coalition that set a precedent in Europe—between his own conservative party and Austria’s Green Party—COVID-19 hit the country. Now it’s back, worse, requiring a nationwide shutdown.

On Monday evening, shortly before the lockdown began, an Islamist terrorist attack was carried out in the heart of historic Vienna that ended with at least four dead and some 20 wounded, some seriously. Despite the emergency situation, and under the shadow of an ongoing investigation to determine whether the terrorist, who was killed, was operating alone or was part of a cell, the chancellor on Tuesday found time to give an interview to Israel Hayom.

“The terrorist attack in Vienna, which is clearly an Islamist terrorist attack, is not an isolated incident, but part of a series of many attacks carried out against Europe,” said Kurz.

