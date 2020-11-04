Wednesday, November 4th | 17 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UConn Investigates String of Antisemitic Incidents on Main Campus

Netanyahu Thanks Romanian Counterpart for Presenting ‘Sensible Case’ to EU on Israel’s Behalf

Israeli Court Rules Palestinians Must Compensate Terror Victim’s Family

With Votes Still to Be Counted, White House Race Remains Undecided

The ‘Inside’ Palestinians vs. the Outsiders From Tunis

Answering the Call: Parshat Vayera

At the University of Connecticut, Acts of Antisemitism Are Also Acts of Hate

Oslo and the Lack of Peace

The Israeli Navy’s Strategic Challenges in the 21st Century

Iran’s Behind the Scenes Instigation During the Second Israel-Lebanon War

November 4, 2020 10:12 am
0

UConn Investigates String of Antisemitic Incidents on Main Campus

avatar by JNS.org

The University of Connecticut campus. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The University of Connecticut has been investigating multiple reports of antisemitic incidents on its main campus in Storrs, including swastika vandalism and other kinds of property damage.

“These recent reports were all acts of physical damage to property, including swastika graffiti. These are undeniable symbols of antisemitism that elicit painful reminders of the Holocaust among our Jewish students, faculty, and staff,” said school administrators in an email to students.

“These acts and other discriminatory acts this semester are deeply upsetting and leave a scar on members of our community whose beliefs or identities are targeted,” they added.

Following each incident, the Residential Life staff reached out to impacted parties to offer support, according to school officials.

The university said it’s working with members of the Hillel on campus to organize an event regarding concerns and working towards healing.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.