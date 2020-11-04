UConn Investigates String of Antisemitic Incidents on Main Campus

JNS.org – The University of Connecticut has been investigating multiple reports of antisemitic incidents on its main campus in Storrs, including swastika vandalism and other kinds of property damage.

“These recent reports were all acts of physical damage to property, including swastika graffiti. These are undeniable symbols of antisemitism that elicit painful reminders of the Holocaust among our Jewish students, faculty, and staff,” said school administrators in an email to students.

“These acts and other discriminatory acts this semester are deeply upsetting and leave a scar on members of our community whose beliefs or identities are targeted,” they added.

Following each incident, the Residential Life staff reached out to impacted parties to offer support, according to school officials.

The university said it’s working with members of the Hillel on campus to organize an event regarding concerns and working towards healing.