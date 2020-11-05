Campus Cops Identify Offender Who Posted ‘Hitler Is Right’ Signs at Florida University

Police at a Florida university announced on Thursday that they had identified the person who plastered antisemitic signs — including a sticker bearing the slogan ‘Hitler is right’ — around the campus last weekend.

The Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) Police Department said on Thursday that the alleged offender was not a student or university employee and had no other affiliation with the school.

“We know the same fliers have been put up on other campuses including the University of Central Florida,” a statement from the police noted. “Our legal recourse is rather limited, but we can and should all speak out to reject and condemn these hateful communications and make those who choose to practice it know they are not welcome at FGCU.”

The person identified will be issued a trespass warning for the FGCU campus.

Several students at FGCU expressed outrage when they learned about the signs, which also included posters attacking “white guilt” and “cultural Marxism.”

“It’s just so crazy because going to a school where they say everyone has a right to feel comfortable and everyone is supposed to be a family. How are you going to be a family when people say things like that?” junior Alyssa Stammer said in an interview with the news outlet Wink.

Some students said their shock had been more intense because of the physical closeness of the signs.

“It’s so different when you see it on social media or in a different state, but then it’s like when it’s right here on the same campus as you it’s just sad, because it’s just more of a reality to you,” sophomore Talie Zinda pointed out.

“I was disgusted that this was happening on the campus that I call home,” another student, Yaritza Rivero, added.