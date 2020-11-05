UN ‘Decolonization’ Committee Passes Slew of Anti-Israel Resolutions by Large Majority

Thursday, November 5th | 18 Heshvan 5781

November 5, 2020 12:14 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The United Nations building in New York. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A UN body voted in favor of seven anti-Israel resolutions on Tuesday and Wednesday, drawing a sharp rebuke from Israel’s ambassador to the world body.

“What is the point of these resolutions? Just to pave the way for future resolutions?” Israeli envoy Gilad Erdan challenged fellow diplomats in a statement decrying the votes.

“By supporting these resolutions you are not only wasting UN resources, you are also sabotaging any changes of future peace,” Erdan warned.

The resolutions attacking Israel for alleged abuses of human rights and expansion of settlements were approved by the UN’s Fourth Committee — which concerns itself with “decolonization” matters — this week.

One resolution on eastern Jerusalem referred to the historic Temple Mount site in the Old City by its Islamic name, ignoring its Jewish one.

This was “an audacious attempt to rewrite history,” Erdan charged.

“No resolution passed here will change the eternal connection between the Jewish people and the holiest site of our faith — Har Habayit, the Temple Mount,” he declared.

Two resolutions focused on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) — the UN agency tasked with dealing with the descendants of Palestinians who fled during Israel’s 1948 War of Independence and who are still classified as refugees. Both Israel and the US reject UNRWA, which they say perpetuates the refugee problem and encourages Palestinian terrorism.

“One of the biggest reasons for the UN’s failure in ending the conflict is its continued support of UNRWA,” Erdan noted. “Simply put, UNRWA’s very existence makes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict unsolvable, and I don’t intend to allow business as usual anymore.”

All the resolutions passed the Fourth Committee by margins of more than 100, with a handful of abstentions and “no” votes recorded. Member states who voted to censure Israel included the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan — Arab nations who recently signed historic peace agreements with Israel.

 

