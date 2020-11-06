Newly-Reelected Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Accuses Israel of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

Friday, November 6th | 19 Heshvan 5781

November 6, 2020 11:54 am
avatar by Algemeiner Staff and Agencies

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar speaks at an election night watch party, in St. Paul, Minnesota, Nov. 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Eric Miller.

Newly-reelected Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” following the demolition earlier this week of illegal structures in a West Bank Bedouin community.

Referring to the events in Khirbet Humsah, which is located in the Jordan Valley, Omar — known for her vehement anti-Israel views and repeated use of rhetoric widely viewed as antisemitic — charged, via Twitter, on Thursday, “This a grave crime — in direct violation of international law. If they used any US equipment it also violates US law. An entire community is now homeless and will likely experience lifelong trauma. The United States of America should not be bankrolling ethnic cleansing. Anywhere.”

According to Israel‘s military liaison agency with the Palestinians, COGAT, an “enforcement activity” was carried out by Israeli forces on Tuesday “against 7 tents and 8 pens which were illegally constructed, in a firing range located in the Jordan Valley.”

“The enforcement was carried out in accordance with the authorities and procedures, and subject to operational considerations,” it added.

On Tuesday, Omar easily won her second term in Congress, defeating Republican challenger Lacy Johnson by a commanding margin.

