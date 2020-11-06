Trump Edged Biden 50%-49% in Georgia Jewish Vote, Survey Shows

According to AP VoteCast, a survey conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago, US President Donald Trump won the Jewish vote in the battleground state of Georgia by a 50%-49% margin.

As votes continued to be counted in Georgia on Friday, Democratic challenger Joe Biden overtook Trump by a narrow margin of around 1,500 votes.

Georgia officials said on Friday they expected a recount, which could be requested by a candidate if the final margin was less than 0.5%, as it currently was.

Nationwide, exit polls showed that Trump got anywhere from 21% to 30.5% of the Jewish vote, while Biden received 60.6% to 77%.