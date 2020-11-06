Friday, November 6th | 19 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Imposes Sanctions on Lebanese President’s Son-in-Law Over Hezbollah Ties

Newly-Reelected Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Accuses Israel of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

Trump Administration Advances $2.9 Billion Drone Sale to UAE – Sources

Iran Foreign Minister, in Ally Venezuela, Says US No Longer ‘Controls World’

Indian Ambassador Says Strategic Partnership With Israel Is Crucial to Coping With Fundamental Disruptions

What the Next US Administration Could Mean for Israel and the Middle East

Greek Court Convicts Newspaper Publisher for Defaming Jewish Leader

MK Urges Netanyahu to Apply Sovereignty Before New US President Sworn In

German Police Search Homes of Four Suspected of Ties to Vienna Attacker

Three New York Times Pieces on Whether Trump Kept Promises All Ignore Jerusalem Embassy

November 6, 2020 12:08 pm
0

US Imposes Sanctions on Lebanese President’s Son-in-Law Over Hezbollah Ties

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Gebran Bassil. Photo: Reuters / Remo Casilli.

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanon‘s biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah.

Bassil, a former foreign minister, heads the Free Patriotic Movement, founded by Aoun.

The sanctions could complicate efforts by Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, who is trying to navigate Lebanon‘s sectarian politics to assemble a cabinet to tackle a financial meltdown, Lebanon‘s worst crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.

In recent months, the United States has also placed sanctions on several officials linked to Hezbollah, the armed Iran-backed Shi’ite movement that has become Lebanon‘s most powerful political force, and which Washington considers a terrorist group.

Related coverage

November 5, 2020 1:41 pm
0

Iran Unveils New Ballistic Missile Launcher Platform

i24 News - Iran unveiled Wednesday a new domestically-developed ballistic missile launcher platform it claims to be using at its...

The Treasury Department said Bassil was at the “forefront of corruption in Lebanon.

“The systemic corruption in Lebanon’s political system exemplified by Bassil has helped to erode the foundation of an effective government that serves the Lebanese people,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Bassil said in a Twitter post that sanctions did not scare him and that he had not been “tempted by promises.”

A senior U.S. official said Bassil’s support for Hezbollah was “every bit of the motivation” for targeting him for sanctions.

Bassil was sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets human rights abuses and corruption around the world. It calls for a freeze on any US assets and prohibits Americans from doing business with him.

The State Department also imposed a ban on Bassil’s travel to the US. American officials did not rule out further sanctions on Bassil or others in Lebanon.

A senior US official said the sanctions announcement was “not intended to impact a government formation process” in Lebanon. The official also denied any connection between the announcement and this week’s US elections, saying such sanctions packages take months to prepare.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.