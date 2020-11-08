Sunday, November 8th | 21 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Dutch Protestant Church Apologizes for Failure to Protect Jews During the Holocaust

Israeli Leaders From Right and Left Congratulate Biden and Harris, Thank Trump After Election Results Finally Declared

Iran’s Rouhani Says Next US Administration Should Make Up for Trump’s ‘Mistakes’

Report: Abbas Plans to Ask Biden to Return US Embassy to Tel Aviv

Palestinians Welcome Trump Exit, But Are Cautious About Biden

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange Is Looking for Israeli Technology Companies

Biden Calls for Healing in Appeal to Trump Voters After Winning US Presidency

Jewish, Israel-Related Groups React to Biden Win in Presidential Election

GA’s Warnock Signed Letter Likening Israel’s Policies on Palestinians to Apartheid

Sheikh Banned From Temple Mount for Lauding Decapitation of Teacher in France

November 8, 2020 7:53 pm
0

Dutch Protestant Church Apologizes for Failure to Protect Jews During the Holocaust

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A monument to Dutch Jewish victims of the Holocaust at the site of the former Nazi camp Westerbork in the Netherlands. Photo: Wikimedia/public domain.

The Dutch Protestant Church has officially admitted to its failure to protect Jews during the Holocaust, and accepted guilt for its role in perpetuating and promoting antisemitism.

According to the Associated Press, the church’s message came during a ceremony over the weekend marking the anniversary of the Kristallnacht pogrom.

René de Reuver delivered the message on behalf of the General Synod of the Protestant Church in the Netherlands, saying, “For centuries a rift was maintained that could later isolate the Jews in society in such a way that they could be taken away and murdered.”

“Also, in the war years, the ecclesiastical authorities often lacked the courage to choose a position for the Jewish citizens of our country,” which eventually helped lead to the murder of over 100,000 Dutch Jews.

In a statement directed specifically to the Dutch Jewish community, de Reuver said “we hope it is not too late” to make amends and “the church recognizes faults and feels a present responsibility.”

“Antisemitism is a sin against God and against people,” he added. “The Protestant Church is also part of this sinful history.”

Some 75% of the Dutch Jewish population was murdered in the Holocaust — over 100,000 people — which is considered an abnormally high percentage, a topic still debated by historians.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.