IDF: Terror Attack in West Bank Thwarted, Assailant ‘Neutralized’

i24 News – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday morning confirmed that a suspect attempted to stab Israeli security forces near the Al Fawwar refugee camp, southwest of Hebron in the West Bank.

The forces at the scene “neutralized” the assailant, sustaining no injuries, according to initial reports.

According to outlet Haaretz, the suspect was shot and taken to hospital but his condition was not clear.

In a statement released to the media, the IDF said that “an assailant arrived in the area in a vehicle, exited from the vehicle and advanced with a drawn knife towards the troops in an attempt to stab the soldiers stationed there.

“The troops called the assailant to stop, and operated to apprehend the assailant. As the assailant kept on advancing towards the troops, the troops fired towards him in order to neutralize him.

“No IDF injuries were reported. The assailant was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment,” the IDF spokesperson concluded, without disclosing further details on the situation of the attacker.