Israel: Shin Bet Reveals Hamas Efforts to Recruit Minors for West Bank Attacks

i24 News – The Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic security agency, revealed Monday Hamas’ efforts to recruit minors to conduct terrorist attacks in the West Bank.

According to a press release, in October the Shin Bet arrested two minors living in the West Bank community of Beit Umar.

A subsequent probe revealed that Hamas had recruited the two in an outreach effort stretching across multiple social platforms and lasting several months.

The Shin Bet pointed at Balal Kardi, a Gaza-based member of the Hamas military wing cyber unit, as the recruiter of the two.

According to the Shin Bet, the pair was supposed to receive funds, weaponry and apparel to conduct attacks in the West Bank. The two also reportedly tried manufacturing improvised explosive devices, but with little success.

Hamas had tasked them with a number of assignments, including gathering intelligence on Israeli settlements and Israel Defense Forces troops in the area.

The Gaza terrorist group also wanted the minors to set up a shooting attack and an abduction of an Israeli citizen, pledging a financial reward for their acts and vowing to take the responsibility for them.

This month, the prosecution filed indictments against the would-be attackers at the Juvenile Military Court.