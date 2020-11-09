Monday, November 9th | 22 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Ben-Gurion University Setting Up Agricultural Research Institute in India

The Biggest IPO in Israeli History? Israeli Tech Giant Sets Sights on $8 Billion Offering

Israel: Shin Bet Reveals Hamas Efforts to Recruit Minors for West Bank Attacks

Biden Focuses on US Coronavirus Pandemic as Trump Challenges Election Results

Iranian Regime Gives Tepid Response to Suggestion of Revived Nuclear Deal With Incoming Biden Administration in US

Iran Reports Record Daily Coronavirus Cases of 10,463

In Surprise Move, Third Top Israeli Health Official Resigns

Pottery Juglet Containing 1,000-Year-Old Gold Coins Unearthed in Jerusalem

On Kristallnacht Anniversary, Presidents of Israel, Austria, Germany Call for Stand Against Hatred

Saudi Arabia Congratulates Biden on His Win

November 9, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Israel’s Ben-Gurion University Setting Up Agricultural Research Institute in India

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz (right) and Vice President for Global Engagement Prof. Limor Aharonson-Daniel (left) sign the agreement, during a virtual ceremony on the Marcus Family Campus, in Beersheba, Israel, Nov. 9, 2020. Photo: Dani Machlis / BGU.

In a virtual ceremony held on Monday, Israel’s Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and India’s offshore drilling company ABAN launched a project to establish an agricultural research institute in Chennai.

BGU President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz stated, “As part of the international research community, it is our obligation to share our scientific knowledge for the benefit of all of the world’s citizens. We have been deepening our knowledge and researching myriad aspects of desert agriculture up close for more than 50 years. We are proud to be leading global research in these fields and therefore it is natural for Ben-Gurion University of the Negev to direct the academic establishment of an agriculture institute in India.”

“The institute will assist in developing appropriate solutions to the agriculture of India,” he went on to say. “In addition, the students will benefit from studies at BGU at our Sde Boker Campus, and then carry out relevant research in the new Institute under the mentorship of BGU scientists.”

Jacob Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research (BIDR) Director Prof. Noam Weisbrod, noted, “Through this partnership with ABAN, we are looking forward to being able to offer the vast knowledge and experience we develop here at the BIDR to students in India in general and Tamil Nadu (the province where Chennai is located) in particular, so that they will be able to have an impact in their home country. This new generation of local scholars will receive the tools to tackle some of the most pressing concerns of the modern world: the need for an efficient and modern agriculture to optimize and improve food production, and the methods and technologies to increase and improve water availability and quality, all while keeping in mind the environmental concerns.”

BGU’s Vice President for Global Engagement Prof. Limor Aharonson-Daniel commented, “I am delighted that despite the challenges set by Covid-19 we were able to move forward with this important project, reinforcing BGU’s mission of combating desertification and exploring global challenges by bringing together water, food, energy and environmental research.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.