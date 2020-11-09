The BBC Reports on Less Than 5% of Terror Attacks in Israel

The Israel Security Agency’s report on terror attacks (Hebrew) during October 2020 shows that throughout the month, a total of 124 incidents took place: 82 in Judea and Samaria, 35 in Jerusalem and inside the “Green Line,” and seven in the Gaza Strip sector.

In Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem, the agency recorded 95 attacks with petrol bombs, 14 attacks using pipe bombs, six arson attacks, one stabbing, and one shooting attack. In the Gaza Strip sector, there were two attacks with petrol bombs, one grenade attack, and four separate incidents of rocket attacks (during which five missiles were launched).

Two members of the security forces were wounded in a pipe bomb attack on October 14. Neither that — nor any of the other incidents that took place throughout the month — were reported on the BBC News website.

Rocket attacks launched from the Gaza Strip on October 5, October 16, October 20, and October 22 did not receive any coverage whatsoever, and the discovery of a Hamas cross-border tunnel near Kibbutz Kissufim was also not reported.

Since the beginning of the year, visitors to the BBC News website have seen coverage of 4.8% of the terror attacks against Israelis that actually took place, and reporting of 50% of the resulting fatalities. Seven of the first 10 months of 2020 saw no BBC reporting on Palestinian terrorism at all.

Hadar Sela is the co-editor of CAMERA UK, an affiliate of the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America (CAMERA), where this article first appeared.