Monday, November 9th | 22 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel: Shin Bet Reveals Hamas Efforts to Recruit Minors for West Bank Attacks

In Surprise Move, Third Top Israeli Health Official Resigns

Pottery Juglet Containing 1,000-Year-Old Gold Coins Unearthed in Jerusalem

On Kristallnacht Anniversary, Presidents of Israel, Austria, Germany Call for Stand Against Hatred

Israel Approves Establishment of New Western Negev Town

‘Great Day for Humanity’: Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90 Percent Effective

Loved or Hated, Trump Stamped His Face on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Keynote Speaker at Palestine Book Fair Says Jews Made Up Their History

The BBC Reports on Less Than 5% of Terror Attacks in Israel

French Olim Help Fill Needed Health Care Gaps in Northern Israel

November 9, 2020 7:38 am
0

The BBC Reports on Less Than 5% of Terror Attacks in Israel

avatar by Hadar Sela

Opinion

A Palestinian terrorist (encircled) is shown on the ground after being shot during an attempted stabbing attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the West Bank, May 12, 2020. Photo: screenshot.

The Israel Security Agency’s report on terror attacks (Hebrew) during October 2020 shows that throughout the month, a total of 124 incidents took place: 82 in Judea and Samaria, 35 in Jerusalem and inside the “Green Line,” and seven in the Gaza Strip sector.

In Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem, the agency recorded 95 attacks with petrol bombs, 14 attacks using pipe bombs, six arson attacks, one stabbing, and one shooting attack. In the Gaza Strip sector, there were two attacks with petrol bombs, one grenade attack, and four separate incidents of rocket attacks (during which five missiles were launched).

Two members of the security forces were wounded in a pipe bomb attack on October 14. Neither that — nor any of the other incidents that took place throughout the month — were reported on the BBC News website.

Rocket attacks launched from the Gaza Strip on October 5, October 16, October 20, and October 22 did not receive any coverage whatsoever, and the discovery of a Hamas cross-border tunnel near Kibbutz Kissufim was also not reported.

Since the beginning of the year, visitors to the BBC News website have seen coverage of 4.8% of the terror attacks against Israelis that actually took place, and reporting of 50% of the resulting fatalities. Seven of the first 10 months of 2020 saw no BBC reporting on Palestinian terrorism at all.

Hadar Sela is the co-editor of CAMERA UK, an affiliate of the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America (CAMERA), where this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.