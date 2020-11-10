IDF Downs Hezbollah Drone Over Northern Israel
by Algemeiner Staff
A Hezbollah drone was downed over northern Israel on Tuesday after flying over the border from Lebanon.
“Our troops just monitored & downed a drone belonging to Hezbollah that crossed from Lebanon into Israel,” the Israeli military tweeted. “There was no danger to the nearby communities and our forces.”
“We maintain elevated readiness & will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty,” it added.
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 10, 2020