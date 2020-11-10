Tuesday, November 10th | 24 Heshvan 5781

November 10, 2020 2:54 pm
0

IDF Downs Hezbollah Drone Over Northern Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Hezbollah and Palestinian flags are seen in the southern Lebanese village of Houla, near the border with Israel, Aug. 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

A Hezbollah drone was downed over northern Israel on Tuesday after flying over the border from Lebanon.

“Our troops just monitored & downed a drone belonging to Hezbollah that crossed from Lebanon into Israel,” the Israeli military tweeted. “There was no danger to the nearby communities and our forces.”

“We maintain elevated readiness & will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty,” it added.

