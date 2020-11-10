Tuesday, November 10th | 23 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli ‘Fauda’ Actor Performs in Dubai With Iranian Singer

Coronavirus Restrictions Finally Eased in Brooklyn Orthodox Neighborhoods, but Economic Pain Remains

US Imposes Slew of New Iran-Related Sanctions, in Latest Move to Pressure Tehran Regime

Neo-Nazi Activist Spreads Hate Flyers Attacking Jews and Blacks in San Antonio, Texas

Biden Administration Will Likely Seek to Make Its Own Stamp on Mideast, Say Experts

Netanyahu Calls for Jewish-Arab Unity at Knesset Meeting on Violence in Arab Society

As McDonald’s Debuts ‘McPlant,’ Here’s a Look at the Israeli Competition

First Direct Tourist Flight From Israel to UAE Touches Down in Dubai

Israeli Tourism Ministry to Grant Hotels Up to $89 Million to Cover COVID-19 Losses

Knesset Committee to Recommend Full Legalization of Cannabis

November 10, 2020 1:14 pm
0

Israeli ‘Fauda’ Actor Performs in Dubai With Iranian Singer

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Idan Amedi. Photo: Screenshot.

“Fauda” star and Israeli singer-songwriter Idan Amedi recently performed in the United Arab Emirates with an artist from Iran, as evident from a video posted last week on Twitter by “Fauda” co-creator and Amedi’s costar Lior Raz.

Raz shared last Friday a short clip of Amedi performing on stage alongside a female Iranian singer at a venue in Dubai.

Raz wrote in the video’s caption: “Amazing Israeli singer with an amazing Iranian singer with audience from Jordan Lebanon Syria the UAE and it all happens in Dubai this is what peace is all about.”

That same day, Amedi shared on Instagram a video of Dubai’s skyline at night and a caption about the week he spent in the UAE that he would remember “for many years to come.”

In his Hebrew message, he also praised Emiratis as “good people, very smart and heartfelt.”

In September, Amedi blessed his Emirati fans in a video posted on Twitter and said he was excited to visit their country following the normalization agreement reached by the Jewish state and the UAE.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.