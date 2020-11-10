Israeli ‘Fauda’ Actor Performs in Dubai With Iranian Singer

“Fauda” star and Israeli singer-songwriter Idan Amedi recently performed in the United Arab Emirates with an artist from Iran, as evident from a video posted last week on Twitter by “Fauda” co-creator and Amedi’s costar Lior Raz.

Raz shared last Friday a short clip of Amedi performing on stage alongside a female Iranian singer at a venue in Dubai.

Raz wrote in the video’s caption: “Amazing Israeli singer with an amazing Iranian singer with audience from Jordan Lebanon Syria the UAE and it all happens in Dubai this is what peace is all about.”

Amazing Israeli singer with an amazing Iranian singer with audience from Jordan Lebanon Syria the UAE and it all happens in Dubai this is what peace is all about 🇦🇪 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/JFXHgQyD1N — lior raz (@lioraz) November 6, 2020

That same day, Amedi shared on Instagram a video of Dubai’s skyline at night and a caption about the week he spent in the UAE that he would remember “for many years to come.”

In his Hebrew message, he also praised Emiratis as “good people, very smart and heartfelt.”

In September, Amedi blessed his Emirati fans in a video posted on Twitter and said he was excited to visit their country following the normalization agreement reached by the Jewish state and the UAE.