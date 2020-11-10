Tuesday, November 10th | 24 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Now The New York Times Wants to Cancel the Word ‘Aliyah’

Bahrain Synagogue Joins Global Initiative to Commemorate ‘Kristallnacht’ Anniversary

Jewish Leader in Scotland Warns Amended Hate Crimes Bill Could Protect Holocaust Deniers

Israeli Parliament Approves Deal Establishing Ties With Bahrain

Hebron in History and Memory

IDF Downs Hezbollah Drone Over Northern Israel

After Trump Loss, Netanyahu Defends His Conduct of Relations With US, Says He Has Good Ties With Both Parties

Israeli ‘Fauda’ Actor Performs in Dubai With Iranian Singer

Coronavirus Restrictions Finally Eased in Brooklyn Orthodox Neighborhoods, but Economic Pain Remains

US Imposes Slew of New Iran-Related Sanctions, in Latest Move to Pressure Tehran Regime

November 10, 2020 3:24 pm
0

Israeli Parliament Approves Deal Establishing Ties With Bahrain

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The flags of Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road, in Netanya, Israel, Sept. 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias.

Israel‘s parliament on Tuesday approved a US-brokered deal establishing formal relations with Bahrain, by a vote of 62 lawmakers in favor and 14 opposed.

The Middle East countries signed a joint communique on Oct. 18 to formalize their nascent ties. Bahrain is one of three Arab countries — along with the United Arab Emirates and Sudan — to set aside hostilities with Israel in recent months.

Israel‘s deals with Gulf Arab states Bahrain and the UAE were forged in part over shared fears of Iran. But they angered the Palestinians, who have long demanded statehood before any such regional rapprochement.

“The Knesset (parliament) plenum approved the joint announcement regarding the establishment of diplomatic relations, peace and friendship between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain,” a Knesset spokesman said in a statement.

Related coverage

November 10, 2020 11:14 am
0

US Imposes Slew of New Iran-Related Sanctions, in Latest Move to Pressure Tehran Regime

The United States on Tuesday imposed Iran-related sanctions on six companies and four people, accusing the network of supplying sensitive goods...

Speaking at parliament ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicted more regional countries would move to open relations with Israel.

“(The) buds of normalization are already out there, waiting to blossom. If we pursue the policy I crafted, I am convinced that the flowering will be witnessed in the open,” Netanyahu said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.