Israeli Tourism Ministry to Grant Hotels Up to $89 Million to Cover COVID-19 Losses

November 10, 2020 10:25 am
The Palatin Hotel in Tel Aviv. Photo: Alex Jilitsky via Wikicommons.

JNS.org – The Israeli Tourism Ministry announced on Sunday that it is granting hotels up to NIS 300 million ($89 million) for losses sustained as a result of coronavirus-spurred lockdowns.

Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said, “I invite hoteliers, from large and small hotels, to submit their application and get the support they need.”

The decision to provide money to the country’s hotels was made in August, but the funds have yet to be distributed due to disagreements over which establishments should be deemed eligible for the grant.

For purposes of receiving a grant, a hotel will be defined as one “comprising at least 11 rooms, which provides paid accommodation services for guests and for limited periods of time, as well as ancillary services including catering, recreation and leisure,” stated the Tourism Ministry.

